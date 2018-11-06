USIC Clarifies Media Reports Regarding Sun Prairie Incident

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USIC Locating Services continues to send its thoughts and prayers to the families impacted by the incident in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin on July 10, 2018. USIC is aware of recent media reports based on outdated and incorrect information gathered in the days immediately following the incident. Since that time, USIC has assisted all investigative bodies with gathering the correct information to further its mission of educating all involved parties as to the safest excavation practices. With regard to these media reports, one immediate and important correction is that the damaging excavator never called the 811 Diggers Hotline to report that it would be excavating in the location of the incident. This is a clear violation of Wisconsin law.

