USIC, LLC Affiliate Company Blood Hound Inc. Announces Its Acquisition of Subsurface Utility Imaging

Robert Korosec, Co-founder and Principal of SUI since its inception in 2010, will continue to lead SUI, while former SUI Co-founder and Principal James Thew will now be dedicated to his role as Principal of Thew Associates PE-LS, PLLC.

"The Blood Hound team is pleased to incorporate SUI's capabilities, highly qualified team of professionals, and reputation for quality into the broad range of private utility locating services it offers its customers throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region," Scot Burris, USIC's Senior Vice President, Advanced Utility Solutions, stated. "We are excited to work with Robert Korosec to optimize the synergies between Blood Hound and SUI to expand the service offerings and enhance the technological resources of both operations."

About Blood Hound

Blood Hound Inc., an affiliate company of USIC, LLC, is a private utility locating company which employs advanced technologies to provide subsurface locating, sewer inspection, cross-bore mitigation, vacuum excavation, subsurface utility engineering, and leak detection services throughout the eastern and southwestern U.S.

About Subsurface Utility Imaging

Subsurface Utility Imaging, headquartered in Utica, NY, provides buried utility assessment and survey and mapping services throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic Region of the United States.

About USIC, LLC

USIC, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, is North America's largest provider of utility damage prevention services and advanced utility solutions for protecting and maintaining infrastructure and critical assets throughout the United States and in Canada.

