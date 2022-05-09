USIF and Liu, Chen & Hoffman LLP Keep Investors Top of Mind in the EB-5 Industry

Nicholas Mastroianni II, Chairman of USIF, commented, "USIF is delighted to have helped these investors complete their EB-5 journey. We welcome these investors and all our investors to the United States and wish them the best as they start a new chapter of their lives here. He continued, "we thank all the investors for entrusting their immigration petitions and their investment funds to us. We greatly appreciate the creative and pragmatic approach taken by Mr. Liu in engineering and implementing the win-win early exits for the investors," he concluded.

Attorney Liu commented, "Our clients are grateful to USIF and, in particular to Chairman Mastroianni and General Counsel Ashley Flucas, for their diligent support to our clients during their process and journey to get here. We thank the entire U.S. Immigration Fund team for their understanding, generosity, and tireless efforts in securing the funds that provide for early exits for our clients."

Programs like EB-5 are structured to improve the U.S. local and regional economies with projects that generate and save hundreds of thousands of American jobs. U.S. Immigration Fund is accepting investor applications from all over the world. To see if you qualify for the EB-5 Regional Center Program, click here. USIF became an established EB-5 Regional Center in 2010. Since then, USIF has formed and sponsored highly successful regional centers throughout the United States that have collectively assisted over 5,000 EB-5 investors and their families.

