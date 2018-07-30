Using Cooking to Recover from a Concussion: A Novel and Useful Idea

DETROIT, Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As a gift to those who struggle to regain a normal life after a traumatic brain injury, author and traumatic brain injury sufferer Susan Stoica, Ph.D., is selling all four of her brain injury recovery books at half-price for one day during the week of December 10.

Cooking after Brain Injury: Easy Cooking for Recovery, Books 1, 2 and 3, were written to help people who love good nutrition and cooking but have brain injuries that affect their ability to focus, taste what they cook, and follow directions. In other words, people just like the author, a healer who had two traumatic brain injuries an hour apart. She used the cooking method in these books and other healing techniques to recover from her own brain injuries.

Stoica says, "Cooking was virtually impossible because I could not follow a recipe or remember my old recipes. If I started to cook the simplest dish and somebody would talk to me, I would end up over-salting, skipping steps or forgetting the pot on the burner. I nearly burnt down the house twice because I forgot I was cooking and I went out shopping. In my effort to find workarounds for 'normal activities,' I ended up devising my own new way of cooking, which I refined again and again, till I got to what is contained in these books."

The three Cooking after Brain Injury books contain recipes of increasing complexity accompanied by colorful illustrations. The recipes are rated for ease of cooking, relative calorie count, if they are vegetarian or with meat, the relative glycemic index, and if they are free of the most common allergens: gluten, corn, soy, milk, and eggs, and are easy to make and delicious. For example, these books contain detailed instructions for cauliflower soufflé, mashed potato with eggs, cream of mushroom soup and apple pie. As shopping for the ingredients is also a challenge for people with brain trauma, the author provides shopping lists and labels for each dish, as well as instructions on how to use them to avoid cooking mistakes.

Stoica is also discounting her book Heal Your Brain, Reclaim Your Life: How to Recover and Thrive after a Concussion. All of her books are available on Amazon. Stoica wrote Heal Your Brain, Reclaim Your Life to share the lessons she learned over her 15-year recovery from her two slip-and-fall accidents that happened the same day.

About the author:

Susana Stoica has a lifelong passion for understanding how the brain works. She has a Ph.D. in computer engineering with a thesis in designing computers with circuits that model the brain cells, and she also worked in the field of expert systems which model the human thinking process. The founder of Healing Alternatives, LLC, she is a healer, engineer, inventor, and speaker. In July 2018, she gave a workshop on brain injury recovery at Harvard Medical School. She has made numerous presentations to nurses, doctors and lay people about brain injury and healing using alternative healing methods.

