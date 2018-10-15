USmax Awarded $25M IDIQ Contract for Worldwide Technical Security Systems (TSS) Services with the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- USmax Corporation ("USmax"), a leading provider of Cyber Security, Technical and Physical Security, Infrastructure Management, and Enterprise Applications services, announced today that is has been awarded an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract with twelve-month base and four one-year option periods by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Overseas Buildings Operations.

USmax will provide technical security services for intrusion detection, access control, closed circuit television, emergency notification, x-ray, metal, and explosive detection and IP based security systems at Department of State diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates worldwide.

Said David S. Pak, President USmax, "USmax has built and currently operates a diplomatic security compliant infrastructure to deliver global TSS services, including manpower and material logistics, often to some of the most austere locations in the world. We are especially excited to have once-again been selected by Department of State, OBO, to continue our long-standing partnership to deliver mission-critical technical security expertise worldwide."

Technical security for Department of State facilities is critical to the successful operation of the organization. To minimize the risk of exposing sensitive Government information and for the security of personnel, the Office of Security Management (SM), OBO manages comprehensive security programs at overseas U.S. installations.

