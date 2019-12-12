USMEDIC Partners with Mize to Implement Asset Intelligence Portal to Enhance Customer Experience

TAMPA, Fla. and WARR ACRES, Okla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mize, a leading provider of Connected Customer Experience Platform and Service Lifecycle Management software, announced today that USMEDIC has launched an Asset Intelligence Portal powered by Mize Analytics Solution and Customer Portal.

USMEDIC has been a leading provider of comprehensive equipment maintenance solutions to the healthcare and medical research communities since 1993. The company's programs provide protection, cost containment and equipment performance reporting & analytics, tailored to fit each partner's unique needs.

The Asset Intelligence Portal enables USMEDIC to provide its customers with on-demand access to critical data and reports related to service performed on equipment operating within customers' healthcare facilities. With Mize, USMEDIC's customers (Healthcare Facilities) can securely generate on-demand insights into their equipment maintenance and repair programs without the need to wait for periodic reports.

"Our previous reporting system was not efficient to process the extensive amount of service data on the thousands of pieces of equipment we maintain for our high-volume customers. Reports had to be generated periodically and then emailed to the customer," said Sean Stapleton, CEO USMEDIC. "Mize provides a scalable solution that can provide our customers with on-demand insights and information they need to visualize and understand their equipment maintenance service program. This offering will help USMEDIC position itself as a forward-thinking leader in the U.S. Medical equipment maintenance and solutions."

Mize provides USMEDIC's customers with on-demand insights and information they need to measure potential equipment downtime, claim amounts, total cost of ownership, equipment service schedules and more. The Mize Customer Portal combined with Analytics gives USMEDIC customers the ability to see key reporting insights at the account or a facility level. OnDemand data is available in both static and dynamic reports as well as charts and tables, giving USMEDIC customers the flexibility in how to view and act on the data.

"Mize is delighted that USMEDIC has partnered with us to implement the Asset Intelligence Portal in order to provide self-service access to critical information and reporting insights," said Ashok Kartham, CEO of Mize. "Our solution enables USMEDIC to leverage the value of data they currently track and maintain on their behalf customers. Helping companies to elevate the customer experience and adding value to their customers by sharing critical business intelligence is key to our mission of Connected Customer Experience."

About Mize

Mize enables companies to optimize key post-sale customer interaction events, such as product registration, warranty, service plans, parts, support, service, and maintenance, to increase customer satisfaction and retention. Mize Connected Customer Experience Platform and Smart Blox elevate customer experience and engagement with customers, build knowledge about customers and products, and increase revenue from the existing customer install base. Mize harnesses the web, mobile, cloud, IoT, and analytics technologies to maximize customer lifetime value. For more information about Mize, visit www.m-ize.com.

About USMEDIC

U.S. Medical Equipment Consultants, Inc. ("USMEDIC") has been a leading provider of comprehensive equipment maintenance solutions to the healthcare and medical research communities since 1993. USMEDIC programs provide protection, cost containment and equipment performance reporting & analytics, tailored to fit each partner's unique needs. USMEDIC is focused on the healthcare market, including, surgical centers, clinics, hospitals, dental offices, skilled nursing facilities and laboratories throughout the United States. For more information about USMEDIC, visit https://usmedic.com.

