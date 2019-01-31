USMJ and PJET To Meet in Denver Finalizing AmeriCanna Cafe Cannabis Themed Restaurant Launch With WCVC

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") and Priority Aviation (name change pending) (USOTC: PJET) ("PJET") today announced plans with West Coast Ventures Group Corp. (OTCQB: WCVC) ("WCVC") to meet in Denver, Colorado next week to finalize plans on the rollout of the AmeriCanna Cafe cannabis themed restaurant. Steven Rash, CEO of USMJ and interim CEO of PJET, will meet with Jim Nixon, CEO of WCVC (the owner and operator of Illegal Burger) to complete planning for the launch of the AmeriCanna Cafe food truck this spring. The meeting has been coordinated in conjunction with an Illegal Burger event to introduce Puration, Inc.'s (USOTC: PURA) ("PURA") all new EVERx CBD Sports Water. The event, hosted by WCVC's Illegal Burger with AmeriCanna Café and EVERx, will be held two nights, Wednesday, February 13th, and Friday, February 15th. Miss USMJ Models will be on hand to autograph the 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar recently published by USMJ and on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com.

Illegal Burger recently entered into an agreement with USMJ to rollout a pilot cannabis-themed restaurant in Colorado as part of USMJ's spinoff of the AmeriCanna Cafe. The AmeriCanna Cafe pilot will be launched in the form of a food truck featured in pop-up venues near a series of recreational marijuana dispensaries in Colorado. The pilot rollout is scheduled to start in the spring of 2019. AmeriCanna Cafe concept restaurant spinoff from USMJ is being effected by the sale of AmeriCanna Cafe to an independently listed public company, PJET. The spinoff transaction includes a planned issuance of PJET stock to the shareholders of USMJ in a dividend distribution.

Earlier this week, WCVC announced it will be franchising its Illegal Burger restaurant chain. WCVC is a concept restaurant platform company with multiple concept restaurants in the works. WCVC currently has six restaurants in the Denver area under its Illegal Burger and El Señor Sol banners. WCVC plans to begin the sale of Illegal Burger franchises in 90 to 120 days. Management anticipates the franchise business to substantially add to the company's existing $3 million in approximate annual revenue. AmeriCanna Cafe is expected to closely follow the successful Illegal Burger business model and similarly add a franchise offering to accelerate future growth.

