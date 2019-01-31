USMJ eCommerce Site for CBD Products and Other Cannabis Essentials to Launch Next Week - Sign up Now for Early Access
Feb 01, 2019, 14:29 ET
DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced the long awaited USMJ eCommerce site for CBD products and other cannabis essentials will launch next week www.usmj.com. The site includes Puration, Inc.'s (USOTC: PURA) EVERx CBD Sports Water. The site is up now, but temporarily password protected. USMJ has invited partners, vendors and media to a pre-launch trial. An invitation will go out this weekend with the password to shareholders that have signed up for the USMJ email list inviting them to the pre-launch trial. If you haven't' signed-up, there is still time. Sign up from the growusmj.com website: https://www.growusmj.com/contact.
Don't miss out on getting your 2019 Miss USMJ Calendar recently published by USMJ and on sale now at www.missusmj.com and www.etsy.com. Soon to be for sale on at www.usmj.com.
Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350
