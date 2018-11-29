USMJ Family of Companies Anticipate Dramatic Growth with Legalized Hemp Farming

DALLAS, December 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today released a letter from its CEO and Chairman discussing the potential for the overall cannabis industry to be realized from the 2018 Farm Act that includes, as drafted, the legalization of hemp farming. The letter is intended for all with an interest in the U.S. cannabis industry and specifically for those invested in any of the USMJ family of companies. Steven Rash, CEO and Chairman of USMJ is also one of its founders. USMJ entered the U.S. cannabis sector in 2013 with an entrepreneurial strategy to explore and investigate cannabis enterprise opportunities. Over the last five years, that entrepreneurial strategy has turned into five public companies, one very profitable dividend payout, two pending dividend payouts, a leading CBD infused beverage, a concept cannabis themed restaurant, a recognized cannabis industry brand name (USMJ), a patent for cannabis extraction, a revenue producing facility for cannabis cultivation, and over a dozen additional incubating cannabis enterprise ventures. The shareholders of USMJ as well as the shareholders of Puration (USOTC: PURA), Priority Aviation, (USOTC: PJET), Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV), and Kali, (USOTC: KALY) will be particularly interested in Mr. Rash's letter. His letter is included in its entirety below.

Dear Legal Cannabis Industry Enthusiasts -

Some of you are enthusiast because you enjoy cannabis recreationally, legal or not, and strongly believe the prohibition of cannabis is ridiculous and should be rescinded. Others of you are investment enthusiasts and are attracted to the explosive return-on-investment (ROI) opportunity. Some of you, like myself, are advocates for the industry because cannabis, in one shape of form or another, has medicinally helped someone you care about. And still others are enthusiastic about the multitude of benefits to our economy and the environment that can be realized through the legalization of hemp farming in the United States. We are imminently approaching a landmark event, not just in the history of cannabis, but in global economics. All factors seem to be aligned for the pending 2018 Farm Act to include the legalization of hemp farming.

The legalization of hemp farming will bring a sweeping and comprehensive impact to numerous industries to include farming, pharmaceuticals, construction, and energy - to name only a very few. The economy and the environment have been robbed of the benefits from hemp for nearly a century and a massive void is about to be filled. Hemp is a superior source of raw materials for construction, clothing, and paper manufacturing. Hemp fiber can be used in microprocessors and supercapacitors. Hemp grows vigorously with little water and without the need for chemical fertilizers and pesticides. The underlying economic benefits are huge.

The following is what a recent Motley Fool article had to say about the potential of the legalization of hemp. "If the bill makes it through Congress and is signed by President Trump, as widely expected, industrial hemp should be legal on Jan. 1, 2019. If this occurs, the U.S. market for hemp -- and its derivatives -- is expected to soar. The hemp-derived CBD market is projected to rocket from about $591 million this year to $22 billion by 2022, according to the Brightfield Group. That's a whopping 37-fold increase in just four years!"

Keep in mind, Motley Fool is just concentrating here on hemp-derived CBD. They haven't touched on the plethora of other hemp applications, let alone the benefit to the environment. In other words, the legalization of hemp is even bigger than how big Motely Fool indicates it to be.

When we started USMJ back in 2013, we did so with a spirit of an entrepreneurial explorer. We felt the industry had no predetermined answers in regard to what products consumers would want or what the value chain might look like that produced those products. We've experimented with far more production applications and product opportunies than those we have currently brought to market. We have more ongoing enterprise experiments in the works than any shareholder knows about today. The products and processes that the USMJ family of companies has brought to market have been thoroughly vetted and now lead within their niche segment. The USMJ brand name stands out in the cannabis industry. That brand name will soon be the center of a major cannabis sector ecommerce site. USMJ developed and spun off what is today Puration (PURA), the leading producer of a hemp-derived CBD infused sports beverage called EVERx. The work with EVERx advanced by a patented cannabis extraction process which is today housed under the company Kali-Extracts (KALY). In an effort to develop high-quality cannabis for extraction and infusion, we built or own cultivation operation working today on the development of a proprietary cultivar. The cannabis cultivation operation is housed under Nouveau (NOUV). One of my favorite projects has been the AmeriCanna Cafe. I enjoy the retail interface and the opportunity to hear from the cannabis community first hand. The AmeriCanna Cafe concept restaurant is now housed under the public entity, Priority Aviation (PJET) and yes, we plan to change the name of the public holding company. The majority interest positions in USMJ, PURA, NOUV, and PJET are all held by ACI Conglomerated. ACI stands for American Cannabis Innovations and in addition to being the CEO and Chairman of USMJ, I am also the CEO and Chairman of ACI Conglomerated. The original owner of the cannabis extraction patent, through his company NCM Biotech, is an individual named Frederick Ferri. We have been working with Fred for years even before the merger of NCM Biotech into KALY. PURA has the sole license of the patent and we consider, Fred and KALY part of the family. We formalized our relationship with Fred and KALY through the US Cannabis Health joint venture between PURA, NOUV and KALI where the three companies are working together to forge partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and with the pharmaceutical partnership, produce new pharmaceutical products that include cannabis concentrates.

Through our ongoing spirit of entrepreneurial exploration in the cannabis sector now founded on years of experience through trial and error, the USMJ family of companies, to include PURA, NOUV, PJET and KALY are poised to capitalize on the imminent legalization of hemp farming with the pending passage of the 2018 Farm Act. I strongly believe all five companies are leaders in their own cannabis sector niche: USMJ in becoming the Amazon of cannabis with the pending launch of its online, ecommerce site; PURA with is cannabis infused beverage business; NOUV with its cannabis cultivation business; PJET with the AmeriCanna Cafe and KALY with its patented cannabis extraction business. I anticipate the legalization of hemp will enhance the valuation of all five companies and in so doing, dramatically improve their access to resources to support even greater accelerated growth than they have already exhibited.

In closing I will reiterate and emphasize that I believe the legalization of hemp farming as anticipated under the pending 2018 Farm Act, is the single biggest event yet to date to take place in the developing and evolving legal cannabis sector. The legalization of hemp is a far bigger event than the legalization of recreational marijuana in Canada. The size of the hemp market dwarfs the size of the recreational marijuana market, and the size of the United States market overall, dwarfs the size of the Canadian market. I think the legalization of hemp as expected under the 2018 Farm Act is great for the entire market of entrepreneurial cannabis enterprises in the United States and I would hold out any of the USMJ family of companies, with their combined experiences, expertise and living spirit of entrepreneurial leadership, as a standout in the coming new era of the cannabis sector where hemp farming is now legal.

Here is to the happiest of holidays for all of us enthusiastic about a world where cannabis is legal for all; We couldn't ask for a much better gift than a Farm Act that legalizes hemp farming.

Steven Rash

CEO and Chairman

USMJ and ACI Conglomerated

