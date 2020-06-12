USMJ.com Announces Official Vendor Program, Partnership & Hemp Facemasks

DALLAS, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) - Due to overwhelming demand, USMJ.com has streamlined its process to becoming a Vendor on USMJ.com. The USMJ.com Vendor program launched quite some time ago but has been a slowly growing process. Now, CBD/CBG Manufacturers and Vendors can apply and list their products on USMJ.com.

"There was one day where we had one business reach out, then another and it slowly grew," says Steven Rash, CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. "Now we've got one of the largest CBD/CBG/Hemp marketplaces online that range from gummies, smokables, beverages to oils. This is a great opportunity for large and small brands to grow."

Program details: USMJ.com has streamlined the process to vendors to apply and list their products on USMJ.com. Before now, it's been a series of emails, but now there's a set discovery process to understand the products we're putting online and established marketing efforts to help businesses grow.

Vendors looking to list their products may read about the process and apply here: https://usmj.com/pages/vendor-inquiries

Partnerships: Here's a preview for a new brand that we're about to release on the site: https://youtu.be/jsQrNj8YhEc. Cüre CHILL & FOCUS 20mg CBD sparkling water is now available for purchase along with their CBD gummies, CBD gum and 20mg CBD shots here: https://usmj.com/collections/cure-cbd.

New Products: In response to the current pandemic, USMJ.com has sourced Hemp Facemasks for their growing product base. You can explore what USMJ.com has here: https://usmj.com/products/hemp-facemask

"We've got a lot happening and hemp is helping to make it happen. We've been able to keep up with our orders, efficiently through the pandemic – albeit it hasn't been easy – but we want to continue to provide an excellent response to our current surroundings with premium service," says Steven Rash, CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

Background: USMJ.com is a line of business of North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. USMJ.com is one of the largest and fastest growing marketplaces to shop for CBD, CBG, hemp and cannabis essentials. Additionally, UMSJ.com has multiple B2B programs and partnerships offering them access to the tools and products USMJ.com has to offer.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Steven Rash

North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc

+1-800-861-1350

[email protected]

SOURCE North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.