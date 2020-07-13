USNC General Counsel, Wendy Simon-Pearson, Joins Board of U.S. Nuclear Industry Council

SEATTLE, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation™ (USNC) announces that General Counsel, Wendy Simon-Pearson, has been appointed to the board of the United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC). Simon-Pearson joins other leaders throughout the nuclear-industry supply chain, pursuing opportunities for advanced nuclear technologies in the U.S. and worldwide.

Ms. Simon-Pearson will advocate for industry-wide initiatives, including the Micro Modular Reactor (MMR™) and advanced nuclear fuels. In collaboration with Ontario Power Generation (OPG) and their Global First Power Limited Partnership, Ultra Safe Nuclear is the leader in the process to build an MMR at the Chalk River site in Ontario, Canada. The 15 megawatt (MW) thermal (approximately 5 MW electrical) MMR™ Chalk River Project is currently undergoing an environmental assessment.

USNIC is the leading U.S. business consortium advocate for nuclear energy and promotion of the American supply chain globally. Composed of more than 80 members, USNIC represents the "Who's Who" of the nuclear supply chain community, including key utility movers, technology developers, construction engineers, manufacturers and service providers. USNIC encompasses eight working groups and select task forces.

"Organizations like the USNIC play a critical role in fostering support for the advanced nuclear energy systems that will enable economic growth, support job creation, and meet aggressive carbon-reduction goals," said Francesco Venneri, CEO of Ultra Safe Nuclear. "Whether it's providing power to remote communities or playing a complementary role with green-energy systems, MMR™ Reactors are an important part America's strategic energy future."

"Wendy is an outstanding addition to the USNIC board. She not only brings a fresh perspective to the board personally, but also broadens USNIC's international perspective. Her wealth of knowledge will be instrumental in the continued growth and effectiveness of USNIC. We heartily welcome her into this leadership role," said Bud Albright, President and CEO, United States Nuclear Industry Council.

The Ultra Safe Nuclear MMR™ is made up of two parts: the nuclear plant that generates heat, and the adjacent power plant that converts heat into electricity or provides process heat for industrial applications. The Ultra Safe Nuclear system is designed to be uniquely simple, with minimal operations and maintenance requirements, and no on-site fuel storage, handling, or processing. Key to the overall design is Ultra Safe Nuclear's Fully Ceramic Microencapsulated (FCM™) fuel, providing a new approach to reactor safety at the fuel level.







