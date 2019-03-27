USO Celebrates 100 Tours with Gary Sinise

ARLINGTON, Va., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band are joining the USO at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story for a show benefiting service members and their families. The tour will mark Sinise's 100th tour with the USO. In addition to the show, Sinise will host a meet-and-greet with service members and their families. WHO: Gary Sinise, American Actor, Director, Musician and Author

Lt. Dan Band, a world class cover band and a program of Gary Sinise Foundation WHEN: March 29, 2018

* Media desiring to cover this event should contact the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story Public Affairs Office at 757-462-2640/8425 by 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 28. Media will need to be at JEB Little Creek Gate 3 Pass & ID parking lot no later than 4:10 p.m. on the day of the performance. WHERE: Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story

Gator Theatre

3504 Gator Blvd.

Bldg. 3104

Virginia Beach, VA 23459

QUOTES AND NOTE: Gary Sinise's first tour with the USO was in June 2003, visiting service members in Kuwait, Iraq, the Arabian Gulf, and Qatar. Since then, Sinise has toured with the USO in more than 20 countries and 66 locations throughout the United States. Sinise is often joined by his band, the Lt. Dan Band, named after the double amputee Vietnam veteran Sinise played in Forrest Gump. As a program of Sinise's foundation, the band's mission is Honor, Gratitude, Rock and Roll – providing morale boosting entertainment, appreciation and support to the military and their families.

Attributed to Alan Reyes, USO Chief Operating Officer:

"Gary Sinise has been instrumental to the USO's entertainment tours over many years. His dedication to supporting the troops has made a big impact on our men and women in uniform, ensuring they know they are appreciated no matter how far away they are from home."

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To Join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

