USO Celebrates National Entrepreneurship Month, Day for Military, Families and Veterans

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An all-volunteer military force means that those wearing the nation's uniform will one day be contributing to America's economy as its newest civilian workers, executives and entrepreneurs. To help these brave men and women make the transition, the United Service Organizations (USO) is hosting a series of webinars during National Entrepreneurship Month to spotlight the various fields service members and their families can consider.

The USO will begin its entrepreneur-themed webinars on Nov. 17, National Entrepreneurs Day. That day, as noted in this year's presidential proclamation, is intended to focus our nation's attention on how Americans can help build the country's economy by creating businesses, both large and small. The webinars are also for military spouses who face either unemployment or underemployment throughout their military journeys.

Each year, more than 200,000 men and women in uniform leave military service and return to civilian life. The USO Pathfinder® Transition program helps them find careers that utilize their leadership, skills and talents.

"Just like the military is the backbone of our nation's defense, our veterans are building businesses, creating jobs and contributing to their communities," said retired Air Force Colonel and USO Senior Vice President Christopher Plamp. "The USO is there to help them ensure their abilities are recognized."

"The USO is grateful for the generous support of the Pathfinder® Transition program from Boeing, Grow with Google, Lowe's and USAA," Plamp continued. "We appreciate their dedication to helping our military successfully bridge to civilian life."

Each one-hour webinar will be hosted on Zoom, and registration links are below. The webinars will feature brief presentations and Q&A sessions.

Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, Nov. 17

3 p.m. ET – "Entrepreneur Spotlight" with blogger, social media expert, former military spouse and mom Meagan Wristen . Register here.

7 p.m. ET – "Transition to the Trades" series, powered by Lowe's Military and Generation T, exploring the skilled trade of HVAC. Register here.



5 p.m. ET – "Entrepreneur Spotlight" with actor, producer, director and 17-year Army veteran Vincent Vargas . Register here.



2 p.m. ET – "Get Inspired, Empowered and Informed" with powerhouse entrepreneur Nely Galán as part of Coca-Cola's 5by20 global commitment to female empowerment. Register here.

7 p.m. ET – "Transition to the Trades" series, powered by Lowe's Military and Generation T, exploring the skilled trade of plumbing. Register here.

"By the varied nature of their military experience, service members are eager for new challenges, starting new careers and being their own boss," said Plamp. "These webinars provide a variety of careers that service members and their families can explore and pursue."

The USO Pathfinder® Transition program is an innovative service offered to those transitioning out of the military. The program is there for anyone looking for help with education opportunities, employment resources, financial wellness and assistance in veterans benefits.

While there are many on-site locations around the country offering services, the program has transitioned itself to a global and virtual environment where people can get assistance no matter where they are located.

Learn more about the Pathfinder® Transition program here. For more information on future webinars, visit www.USO.org/MVP.

