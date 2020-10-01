USO Hosts Inaugural MVP Con Featuring Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Norman Reedus, Jon Bernthal and More

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Service Organizations ( USO) will bring together some of the most celebrated names in comics, film, television and music for the inaugural USO Military Virtual Programming (MVP) Con, a three-day con-style series, Oct. 6-8.

The USO invites service members and their families to interact with fan favorites, including Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans from Marvel Studios "Black Widow" and "Captain America," Norman Reedus from AMC's "The Walking Dead," Jon Bernthal from Netflix's "The Punisher" and many more. Events include live discussions, webinars and performances—all serving the USO's mission to keep our military service members connected to family, home and country.

USO MVP Con Full Schedule of Events:

Tuesday, Oct. 6

noon ET – Greg Grunberg of The Action Figures Band

– of The Action Figures Band

3 p.m. ET – National Cartoonists Society Comic Book Panel with Members Jim Davis ("Garfield"), Jeff Keane ("The Family Circus") and Maria Scrivan ("Half Full")

– National Cartoonists Society Comic Book Panel with Members Jim Davis ("Garfield"), ("The Family Circus") and Maria Scrivan ("Half Full")

9 p.m. ET – Doug Marcaida of History's "Forged in Fire"

– of History's "Forged in Fire" Wednesday, Oct. 7

noon ET – MAD Magazine Comic Book Panel with Writer Desmond Devlin and Cartoonist Tom Richmond and Sam Vivano

– MAD Magazine Comic Book Panel with Writer and Cartoonist Tom Richmond and

3 p.m. ET – Gerard Way , Creator of "The Umbrella Academy"

– , Creator of "The Umbrella Academy"

9 p.m. ET – Norman Reedus of AMC's "The Walking Dead" and "Ride with Norman Reedus "

– of AMC's "The Walking Dead" and "Ride with " Thursday, Oct. 8

noon ET – DC FanDome's Finest Prerecorded Panel Series, Including "The Flash," "Titans" and "BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe"

– DC FanDome's Finest Prerecorded Panel Series, Including "The Flash," "Titans" and "BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe"

3 p.m. ET – Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans of Marvel Studios "Black Widow" and "Captain America"

– and of Marvel Studios "Black Widow" and "Captain America"

9 p.m. ET – Jon Bernthal of Netflix's "The Punisher"

Providing high-quality entertainment is at the heart of the USO's mission to strengthen service members around the world and connect them to home. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the USO has transformed the traditional in-person tours to continue delivering positive, uplifting content to our global military community anywhere, at any time.

"The USO has always been by the side of our military and their families," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "By providing virtual engagements and programming—with the help of military supporters, the entertainment industry and USO partners—we can boost morale and express our nation's gratitude for all the military is doing to protect us."

The MVP series is dedicated to producing inspiring digital engagements for our service members and military families. Since April, the USO has hosted more than 55 MVP events, engaging with more than 26,000 members of the military community worldwide.

As part of the USO's virtual programming, celebrities and partners around the world conduct virtual visits, engage in live discussions, offer live performances and make one-on-one calls with service members. MVP events also include film and television prescreening events, online workshops, classes, Q&As and digital subscriptions in a wide variety of topics, including the military spouse community, transitioning from the military and gaming.

For more on the inaugural USO MVP Con or to view past MVP events, visit USO.org/MVP.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Casey Thompson

[email protected]

469-767-2282

SOURCE USO

Related Links

http://www.uso.org

