USO Invites Military Supporters to Run, Walk, Bike, Swim Annual Trot for the Troops Virtual 5K

"Last year's inaugural race allowed thousands to unite in support of the military community despite their physical distance from one another, and we're looking forward to doing the same this year," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes. "USO Trot for the Troops helps keep our service members connected to family, home, and country throughout their service to the nation, but particularly during the upcoming holiday season."

The $38 race registration fee includes a specially designed USO Trot for the Troops T-shirt, a finisher's medal, a downloadable bib, and a surprise holiday gift. During registration, participants will have the option to donate a race bib to a service member so they can trot alongside supporters. Each registrant will be sent a finisher medal, but the first 1,000 will receive a limited-edition 2021 USO Trot for the Troops version. Race registration will remain open through November 28, 2021. Participants are encouraged to sign up early to ensure their race packet arrives before they trot.

Thanksgiving is an opportune time to give more than thanks for the sacrifices service members make to keep us safe and protected. USO Trot for the Troops allows race participants to salute their bravery and keep our military strong around the world.

Share your USO Trot for the Troops Virtual 5K stories on social media using the hashtag #USOTrot and connect with runners worldwide. Participants can help their chosen regional team race to first place by submitting race times to the leaderboard via the registration portal.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

