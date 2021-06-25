USO Joins Vice Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff on First In-Person Entertainment Tour of 2021

"On behalf of the U.S. military, I am thrilled to be able to see in person our Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, Guardians, Coast Guardsmen and all of those who support their work," said Gen. Hyten. "Nothing replaces the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm of an in-person USO Tour. I'm looking forward to everyone having a great time, making terrific memories, and showing our world-class talent how our Armed Forces are always at the ready to defend our great Nation."

The entire tour will feature country duo LOCASH, reigning Miss America, Camille Schreir; comedian Taylor Williamson; and DJ J Dayz.

Stops on the tour include:

June 27 – Guantanamo Bay Naval Base ( Cuba )

– Naval Base ( ) June 27 – Naval Air Station Pensacola ( Florida )

– Naval Air Station Pensacola ( ) June 28 – Naval Air Station Whidbey Island ( Washington state )

– Naval Air Station Whidbey Island ( ) June 29 – Naval Base San Diego ( California )

– Naval Base San Diego ( ) June 30 – Marine Corps Air Station Miramar ( California )

– Marine Corps Air Station Miramar ( ) July 1 – Joint Base San Antonio ( Texas )

– Joint Base San Antonio ( ) July 2 – U.S. Army Fort Hood ( Texas )

– U.S. Army ( ) July 3 – Walter Reed National Medical Center ( Maryland )

In addition to the talent at all locations, they will be joined throughout the tour at different stops by singer Lauren Daigle in San Diego and Miramar; former New Orleans Saints Hall of Famers champions Deuce McAllister and Michael Lewis in Pensacola; actor Kyle Chandler making an appearance at Fort Hood; and others. USO Global Ambassador Wilmer Valderrama will also make an appearance in San Diego.

"The U.S. military appreciates the USO and their top-notch entertainers as they engage with our service members on a continued basis," said Colon-Lopez. "The timing of this special tour is not lost on anyone as it comes before we celebrate our Independence Day, remembering everything we have sacrificed across many generations to establish and sustain our way of life and freedom."

Over the last year, the USO has delivered entertainment to more than a million service members and their families through its Military Virtual Programming. The Vice Chairman's tour is the first time that the USO has been able to bring in-person live entertainment to multiple installations.

"Being able to return to live touring is our way of giving more than thanks to those who have done so much for the American people," said Christopher Plamp, Senior Vice President, USO Operations, Programs, and Entertainment. "Our service members and their families have been under tremendous stress and strain during the pandemic. Hopefully, going to one of our shows, seeing smiling faces, and being entertained will show them that the USO – on behalf of the American people – is there by their side."

