USO Kicks Off 10th Annual T-Shirt Campaign, Virtual Fourth of July Concert Special

With a donation of $29 or more, military supporters will receive a limited-edition patriotic shirt. Donations to the USO go toward programs and services that strengthen the Armed Forces and keep them connected to family, home and country. The USO carries out its mission through reading and food programming for families, transition resources for service members and military spouses, care packages and entertainment that reach troops in the most remote places of the world and more.

The public can visit USO.org/tshirt to donate and get their exclusive shirt.

"At the USO, we focus on being the Force Behind the Forces. This campaign is a way for Americans to join in and be part of the effort to support our military," said USO CEO and President Dr. J.D. Crouch II. "When each of us takes action, the collective impact is tremendous. Donations raised will help the USO continue to provide care, comfort and connection to keep our military and their families strong."

Each year service members select the T-shirt design by voting at USO locations around the world. The chosen design becomes the limited-edition shirt of the year, known as the "Official Uniform of the Military Supporter".

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the campaign. USO tour veteran and multiplatinum, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown developed this year's patriotic design and printed the shirts through his own brand, Atlanta-based Zac Brown Collective. Longstanding USO partner Kroger provided the shirts made of recycled material.

"We can't overstate our appreciation and gratitude for our military service men and women around the world and the USO which is there whenever and wherever our troops need some of the familiar comforts, connections and tastes of home," said Keith Dailey, Kroger's group vice president of corporate affairs. "Since 2010, the Kroger Family of Companies has provided more than $33 million to the USO. And in keeping with our long-standing commitment to the organization, we are matching up to $250,000 to support this year's USO T-shirt campaign, uplifting service members and their families."

Coinciding with the 10th anniversary of the T-shirt campaign is the USO's first-ever Fourth of July special. This will be the first of a three-part summer series airing through Labor Day. It will provide both military and military supporter audiences the chance to tune in to see musicians and personalities share their support for the military community.

The Fourth of July concert will air on the USO's Facebook, YouTube and Twitch channels at 12 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET to accommodate time zones around the world. The event will include a variety of segments from USO tour veterans comedian Iliza Shlesinger and actor/musician Craig Robinson along with "America's Got Talent" world champion Shin Lim. It will also include a special nod to American surf music by the iconic Mike Love and The Beach Boys, featuring special guest John Stamos. Country music legend Clint Black will headline the first concert, and the series will continue through August with artists such as Florida Georgia Line, The Chainsmokers and more.

"Providing high-quality entertainment for our military and their families is in the USO's DNA. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are still meeting our entertainment mission – virtually, reaching thousands of people globally," said Christopher Plamp, USO senior vice president of operations, programs and entertainment. "This virtual concert series is one example of the programming that positions the USO as the premier military entertainment provider. The concerts will also express the nation's gratitude and help the American public gain an understanding of the critical ways the USO strengthens service members and their families."

The summer series is a continuation of the recently launched USO MVP series, providing virtual delivery across USO operations, programs and entertainment activities during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond. Since April 1, the USO's entertainment division has hosted 30 virtual engagements across 24 countries and 37 states and territories. View more of the USO MVP virtual playlist at USO.org/MVP.



