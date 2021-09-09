USO Launches Free Virtual Employment Summit for Active Duty, National Guard, and Families

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Jump Start is being hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO), supported by the Brian Hamilton Foundation, on September 29 and 30 to bring together military service members and their families to help them prepare for the transition to civilian life following their service to the nation. All active duty, National Guard members, and their families can attend for free by registering here.

As part of this virtual event, active duty service members, National Guard members, and their families are invited to join entrepreneurs, franchise operators, and veterans who have successfully started businesses of their own to learn strategies that will empower them to lay the foundation for a successful next stage in their careers. Interested members of the public are welcome to attend as well.

The two-day event will consist of entrepreneurial showcases, networking forums, and exhibitions from world-renowned companies including Amazon and Biogen, as well as inspiring fireside chats and keynote speeches from athletes and famous entrepreneurs, such as:

Justin Kutcher (FOX Sports Announcer): Master of Ceremonies for Operation Jump Start

(FOX Sports Announcer): Master of Ceremonies for Operation Jump Start Brian Hamilton (Entrepreneur, TV Star and Philanthropist): Why Entrepreneurship Now

(Entrepreneur, TV Star and Philanthropist): Why Entrepreneurship Now Julianne Hough (CEO and Founder of KINRGY, Actress, and Dancer): Energetic Health: The New Wave of Successful Entrepreneurship

(CEO and Founder of KINRGY, Actress, and Dancer): Energetic Health: The New Wave of Successful Entrepreneurship Hill Harper (Humanitarian, Actor, Best-Selling Author, and Entrepreneur)

(Humanitarian, Actor, Best-Selling Author, and Entrepreneur) Jessica Iclisoy (CEO & Founder of California Baby®): How One Mom's Passion Built a Thriving Business

(CEO & Founder of California Baby®): How One Mom's Passion Built a Thriving Business Will Ahmed (Founder and CEO at WHOOP™): Unlock Your Performance

Registration information, sponsorship opportunities, and additional details are available at uso.org/jumpstart.

"Operation Jump Start will help provide our military and their families with the foundation they need to pursue their professional goals," said Jim Whaley, Regional President, USO Southeast. "Our Armed Forces sacrifice so much to protect our country, and we are proud to be by their side throughout their service to the nation, including as they look to return to the civilian workforce and give back to their communities."

"Service members are naturally inclined to become entrepreneurs. Starting a business entails significant risks and service members have proven their willingness to take risks over and over again," stated Brian Hamilton, founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation. "Given all they've sacrificed for this country, we are proud to support them in their transition from the military through this Summit and beyond."

Each year, an estimated 200,000-plus service members transition from the military to civilian life, and more than 650,000 military spouses are constantly transitioning. The USO is dedicated to helping them every step of the way through additional professional development offerings including but not limited to:

USO Mentorship Platform: This resource helps connect transitioning service members and military spouses with professionals in their industry of interest and help them navigate meaningful career paths in a rapidly changing world.

Pathfinder® Transition Program: USO Transition Specialists work with service members to create an individualized plan focusing on employment, education, financial readiness, mentorship, and increased access to relevant veterans' benefits in their communities.

About the USO:

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Brian Hamilton Foundation:

The Brian Hamilton Foundation's mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run and grow successful businesses. By doing so, the organization works to remove the socioeconomic barriers to freedom and self-determination. To learn more, visit https://brianhamilton.org. or follow Brian Hamilton's work on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @brianhamiltonNC.

