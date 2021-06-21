USO Opens New Center in New London, Connecticut, with Support from Pratt & Whitney

"The USO is thrilled to continue our partnership with Pratt & Whitney to provide service members and their families support throughout their military journey," said Lisa Anastasi, the USO's Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "The opening of the USO center in New London will help us reach more service members in the Northeast region of the United States and keep them connected to loved ones at home while being able to relax during their downtime."

The new center helps expand the USO's support to service members through on-base programs, career resources and a comfortable place to unwind.

"As a Connecticut resident, I'm proud to know that service members and their families in our state will be able to access additional resources and entertainment during their time in New London," said Ed Reilly, Chairman of the Board of Directors for New York Metro USO. "For more than 80 years, the USO has had a special way of making everyone in its vicinity – including the local community – feel welcome and supported."

This facility's construction is part of a larger partnership between the USO and Pratt & Whitney. In 2019, Pratt & Whitney pledged $1 million to help renovate the USO's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) facility and build the recently completed USO center in New London. The company also committed to supporting the USO Pathfinder® Transition Program by joining its employer network and participating in employment readiness workshops designed to help the military community find employment and transition from military to civilian life.

"This is an exciting opening, not only for the USO, but for Pratt & Whitney," said Matthew F. Bromberg, president, Military Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "The USO Connecticut Center is a facility that will provide service members and their families needed resources as well as opportunities to connect and engage. As a company, we know it is critical to assist our service personnel every day, and this center located in our company's home state is one tangible way to show that support. We are proud to deepen our partnership with the USO and all the good work the organization does across many different areas."

The USO has more than 250 locations around the world for active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and military families to use during training, travel and deployment. Although many centers shifted their programming online during the pandemic, they continued to provide vital resources and entertainment to the military community.

