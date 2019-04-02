USO Opens New Center on Camp Pendleton, Announces $1M Support from Pratt & Whitney for Future Expansion

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of opening a new center on Camp Pendleton last week, the United Service Organizations (USO) announced today a new national partnership with Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp., to support future center expansion and renovations in 2019 and beyond.

The $1M commitment from Pratt & Whitney will help the USO fuel the future with renovation of its Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) facility, a new USO center in Connecticut and support for USO Pathfinder® transition programming across the nonprofit's global footprint.

"We are thrilled to work with Pratt & Whitney, a company known for innovative services and transformational solutions," said Lisa Anastasi, USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer. "Together, we will turn possibilities into reality for our nation's military and their families, providing them the critical connections they need to be strong and resilient."

The commitment by Pratt & Whitney is the largest single commitment by the company to the USO.

"Pratt & Whitney has supplied the power behind the forces since its first military engine entered service during World War II," said Matthew Bromberg, President, Military Engines, Pratt & Whitney. "Providing service members the engines that power freedom is what we do each and every day, so it is a natural extension of that commitment to sponsor the USO and all the good they do for service members and their families. This sponsorship further cements our investment in military personnel by not only providing them the resources they need, like the Connecticut USO center, but finding opportunities for them to work with us once they transition from the service into civilian life. We are also looking forward to providing our employees the opportunity to become more involved with an organization that assists those who serve our nation."



Currently in Virginia, renovations are underway for a new service member airport lounge in the DCA airport and Pratt & Whitney will co-host a ribbon cutting for the refreshed facility this fall. With a new, more accessible location in Terminal A, the renovated center will offer larger space, a business center and gaming area and a lounge with designated space and storage for service member luggage.

"More than 35,000 service members and their families utilize our Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport USO Lounge each year," said Pamela Horton, Vice President of USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore. We are very thankful to Pratt & Whitney for their continued support."

In addition to the DCA renovation, Pratt & Whitney will help the USO expand program offerings in Connecticut – the home of the company's headquarters – through an enhanced footprint in the region.

Pratt & Whitney will also support USO Pathfinder by joining its employer network and participating in employment readiness workshops designed to help service members and military spouses find employment and seamlessly transition from military to civilian life.

For more about Pratt & Whitney's commitment to the military community, visit: pw.utc.com.

