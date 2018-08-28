USO Partners with Kansas City Royals Greats to Visit Service Members Overseas

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: The USO is partnering with former Royals stars George Brett, Mike Sweeney, Bret Saberhagen, Reggie Sanders and FOX Sports Kansas City (FSKC) to visit multiple locations in Southwest Asia. As part of the trip, the Royals Greats will watch the Sept. 11 White Sox vs. Royals telecast with deployed members of the Missouri National Guard. The special FOX Sports Kansas City broadcast is known as This One's For You and recognizes and appreciates deployed soldiers and their families. September 11 is also the annual Armed Forces Night at Kauffman Stadium and the deployed Soldiers will interact with family members in the stadium via satellite links. WHO: George Brett Mike Sweeney Bret Saberhagen Reggie Sanders WHEN: Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. CT on Fox Sports Kansas City WHERE: For security reasons, specific locations within Southwest Asia cannot be released at this time.

QUOTES:

Attributed to Paul Allvin, USO SVP of Brand Advancement:



"The opportunity for the USO to partner with FOX Sports and Kansas City Royals to bring this unique opportunity to the Soldiers of the 35th Combat Aviation Brigade is very exciting for us. We keep service members connected to family, home, and country, so being able to provide our deployed service members the ability to watch their favorite team and directly communicate with their family members is a great opportunity for us to do just that."

Attributed to Joel Goldberg, Royals Live on FOX Sports Kansas City host:



"The Royals produce a tremendous salute to Armed Forces, and sending four Royals legends overseas with the USO takes it to another level. We're honored to have the opportunity to share the stories of these Soldiers and Airmen and the sacrifices their families make, and to connect them with Royals fans watching in Kansas City and throughout the Midwest."

Attributed to George Brett, Hall of Fame Royals Great:



"I have always tried to support our military, and to be given this opportunity to partner with the USO to visit our service members half-way around the world is an honor and I am sure an experience I will never forget."

About the USO:



The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private, nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff.

In addition to individual donors and corporate sponsors, the USO is supported by President's Circle Partners: AT&T, Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation, The Boeing Company, Clark Construction Group, LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, FedEx, Harris Teeter, Jeep, Johnson & Johnson, Kroger, NFL, Southern New Hampshire University and Four-Star Partners: Altria, BBMC Mortgage, BIC, ConAgra Foods, GEICO, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Prudential, Target, TKS, USAA and the Wawa Foundation. We are also supported through the United Way and Combined Federal Campaign (CFC-11381). To join us in this important mission, and to learn more about the USO, please visit uso.org.

