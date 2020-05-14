USO Presents Graduate Together to Military High School Seniors, Families Overseas

ARLINGTON, Va., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On this upcoming Armed Forces Day, the USO will be partnering with The Entertainment Industry Foundation, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and XQ Institute to provide the stream of Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 to military high school seniors around the world.

Military high school seniors and their families can see this show on the USO's YouTube channel from 8 to 9 p.m. PT on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The USO is one of more than 30 broadcast, cable, and streaming partners carrying the event to America's high school seniors.

Featuring former President Barack Obama, NBA superstar LeBron James, and other notable figures, Graduate Together celebrates America's 3 million high school seniors who are missing out on the traditional rite of passage as schools across the U.S. remain closed due to coronavirus.

There are nearly 50,000 American students studying overseas at more than 100 schools operated by the Department of Defense. As a result of their families' military commitments, military students face unique challenges such as making new friends, learning new cultures, and adapting to new school requirements and policies. Despite these challenges, the Department of Defense notes that its students' average standardized test scores rank higher than similar average scores of other students.

"These military seniors graduating from high schools overseas are, like their classmates in the United States, the future leaders of America," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes, who as a graduate of an overseas Department of Defense high school, relates to the challenges these seniors face.

