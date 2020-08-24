USPack Expands Final Mile Retail Capabilities and National Footprint with Two Key Acquisitions

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack , a national leader in high speed final-mile logistics and NewSpring Holdings portfolio company today announced the acquisitions of Gumro & Associates and Freight Rite, further expanding its omni-channel retail logistics capabilities and national footprint. The acquisitions offer a new comprehensive stack of technology-enabled services never before available to retailers from a single provider, enabling efficiency and scalability to meet growing customer demand in a strong Delivery Economy.

USPack bolstered its retail logistics leadership with the acquisition of Gumro & Associates, a national provider of pool distribution and store replenishment solutions. "In today's dynamic demand environment, retailers rely on our pool distribution solutions for flexible, cost-effective store replenishment," said Ryan Gumro, CEO, Gumro & Associates. "We are thrilled to join forces with an industry leader like USPack that is committed to using advanced, proprietary technology solutions to improve the visibility, scalability and reliability of transportation logistics. Our customers are very excited about the addition of these robust capabilities to our nationwide delivery network."

The strategic acquisition of Freight Rite supports USPack's commitment to white-glove delivery and in-home installation. Since 1999, Freight Rite has been a regional home delivery leader for appliances, furniture, sporting equipment and electronics. "By partnering with an established, tech-enabled national player like USPack, we can quickly and easily expand our best-in-class operational strength to other markets and verticals," said Brian Beerbower, CEO, Freight Rite.

With these acquisitions, USPack is uniquely positioned as an omni-channel Delivery Economy partner for retail and eCommerce. As a result, the firm welcomes large national retail partners to its customer roster in apparel, appliance, furniture, cosmetics, value merchandise and home improvement verticals. The company's expanded retail service capabilities include store replenishment, parcel, deliver from store, white glove service and professional in-home installation. USPack will continually focus on network growth, industry-leading technology solutions, and adding new capabilities to further strengthen its service offering.

"These acquisitions usher in a new frontier of service capabilities for USPack's retail offering, both geographically and in strategic areas of expertise," said Mark Glazman, CEO, USPack Logistics. "Both companies offer specialized services that align with USPack's commitment to customer satisfaction and will help fuel our growth as the leader of end-to-end retail solutions. We are excited to double down on our retail strengths by marrying our innovative, adaptable ADDI technology stack to their robust delivery operations to scale growth for USPack and our customers."

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the delivery economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities, and also provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com .

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across four distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE USPack

Related Links

http://www.gouspack.com

