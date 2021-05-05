USPack Launches New Delivery Portal for Customers

ORLANDO, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USPack, a national leader in high-speed final-mile logistics and NewSpring Holdings platform company, debuts ADDI Portal, an updated proprietary customer interface with improved functionality, clearer access to performance data, and enhanced ease-of-use. Designed to be used by customers across all industry verticals, the new ADDI Portal (Adaptive Delivery Driven Intelligence) facilitates easier access to data and better operational transparency to enable efficiency and scalability to meet growing customer demand in a rapidly evolving Delivery Economy.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically accelerated a trend in consumer behavior that was already underway toward an increasing demand for final mile delivery . Traditional peak season delivery volumes are now the daily standard and most shippers expect that ongoing increases in volume levels will be the "new normal." Now more than ever, giving customers more access to organized data from their daily delivery operations is mission-critical; ADDI Portal was purpose-built to meet this requirement.

The ADDI Portal boasts simplified and modernized order entry forms, easily accessible key metrics, real-time ETA tracking, multiple accounts viewing, detailed route/order information, and high-level trends measurement to enhance overall business oversight and visibility - all from a simple and secure web-based login, accessible from any location and on any device. Additionally, customers have access to up to five months of historical data for retroactive reporting or comparison, eSP tracking for inbound staffing and forecasting capabilities, and more. The ADDI Portal's functionality is inspired by customers' feature requests across all industry categories served, including retail, healthcare, automotive, and many others.

A pillar of USPack's corporate mission is continued investment in its technology and a commitment to building and enhancing its technology ecosystem specifically designed for customers' unique business needs. Leveraging its experienced in-house IT development team, USPack has built an industry-leading technology-enabled services offering for final mile delivery and maintains its competitive differentiation by iterating with speed and agility that is unique to the industry.

"We recognize the important role technology plays in terms of strengthening our service capabilities for USPack customers," said Mark Glazman, CEO, USPack. "Investing in our tech development takes the burden off of our client partners and better prepares them for the rapidly shifting Delivery Economy."

"In terms of technology, our strategic focus has always been on adaptability, customization, and ease of integration for our customers," says Tim Ramsey, CIO, USPack. "We've designed the ADDI Portal to function like a living ecosystem that can constantly be enhanced, improved and updated so we're always looking forward and developing for the future to better serve our customers' needs."

About USPack

USPack is a same-day final-mile delivery company custom-built to help brands and businesses win in the delivery economy. With a 30-year track record of success, the company has a proven ability to create delivery strategies with business impact for customers in retail, healthcare, eCommerce, manufacturing, and distribution. With one of the industry's most extensive transportation and warehouse networks and a dedicated network of independent delivery professionals on-call 24/7/365, USPack builds scalable, tech enabled final mile delivery networks for companies with needs of all shapes, sizes and timeframes across the country. Headquartered in Orlando, FL, USPack operates across the US through a network of over 40 facilities, and also provides dedicated solutions operating out of customer facilities. For more information, visit www.gouspack.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, NewSpring's dedicated holding company with a strategy focused on control buyouts and platform builds, brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and resources to take profitable, growing companies to the next level through acquisitions and proven organic methodologies. Founded in 1999, NewSpring partners with the innovators, makers, and operators of high-performing companies in dynamic industries to catalyze new growth and seize compelling opportunities. The Firm manages approximately $2 billion across five distinct strategies covering the spectrum from growth equity and control buyouts to mezzanine debt. Partnering with management teams to help develop their businesses into market leaders, NewSpring identifies opportunities and builds relationships using its network of industry leaders and influencers across a wide array of operational areas and industries. Visit NewSpring at www.newspringcapital.com.

SOURCE USPack