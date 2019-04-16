USPM Earns its 2nd Validation by the Validation Institute

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Preventive Medicine®, Inc. (USPM) is a leader in Population Health Management and uniquely combines innovative wellness programs with health coaching and disease management to reduce the burden of health risk and reduce healthcare costs.

USPM recently completed a second evaluation and validation by the Validation Institute with the results, once again, demonstrating the power of USPM's Preventive Plan.

The Validation Institute writes: "US Preventive Medicine (USPM), a vendor of wellness/prevention services, has achieved the greatest reduction in health risk factors of any validly measured wellness program ever published. In fact, USPM has been previously recognized by the Validation Institute as the first and only wellness company to measure validly, achieve significant hospital and ER visit reduction when measured validly, and offer valid contractual metrics."

"It is a privilege and an honor to be recognized again by the Validation Institute (VI) with this new validation of USPM's compelling health risk reductions and analytical measurement methodologies," said Ron Loeppke, M.D., MPH, FACOEM, FACPM, Vice Chairman of U.S. Preventive Medicine. "This second validation by the VI demonstrates USPM's unparalleled results across our entire suite of Population Health Management services – highlighting the effectiveness of our Preventive Plan Wellness and Health Coaching programs in reducing health risks. USPM now stands alone in the wellness industry having two validations proving our outcomes in both Health Coaching and Disease Management, the latter reveling an unmatched 41% reduction in Hospital and ER visits across several chronic conditions."

Dr. Loeppke added, "Being officially verified through the Validation Institute's objective, third-party process lends our program even more credibility and trust in the marketplace – helping us stand out from the crowd in more meaningful ways. It is gratifying to see that we are accomplishing our mission of helping improve the lives of those we serve, while reducing healthcare costs."

Al Lewis from the Validation Institute said, "This is clearly the #1 performance in wellness risk factor reduction through screening and coaching…and I don't even know what #2 would be. I had to look at these numbers many times, from many angles and demand many pieces of follow-up data before making this comment. As one who is notoriously skeptical of wellness program impact, I reluctantly confess to being very impressed. USPM has one of the best wellness outcomes analyses ever."

About USPM

USPM's approach to Population Health Management services starts with a whole population-whole person, data-first approach and an unparalleled commitment to evidence-based preventive medicine. The USPM Population Health Management services are delivered through the combination of an online flagship product - The Preventive Plan®, a digital platform, a robust clinical and analytical infrastructure, and human engagement by health coaches and Registered Nurse care managers to deliver three levels of prevention:

Primary prevention: Wellness, health promotion and education to maintain health

Secondary prevention: Screening for early detection/diagnosis of health conditions

Tertiary prevention: Early intervention with evidence-based care management to reduce complications and disability from chronic conditions

USPM utilizes a proprietary health and well-being assessment, claims analysis, biometric screenings, and other member generated data to identify member health risks. As a result, each member receives their own personalized Preventive Plan. The Plan addresses individual member needs, helps to create sustainable behavior change, and addresses lifestyle management concerns as well as disease management/chronic conditions. Digital tools and human interaction with our nurses and coaches drive member engagement, improve health, and increase member's Preventive Score. Visit www.uspm.com to learn more.



About the Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, 3rd party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Portsmouth, N.H., the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare.

SOURCE U.S. Preventive Medicine

Related Links

http://www.uspm.com

