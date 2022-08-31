USPS Celebrates Centennial of Cartoonist Charles M. Schulz's Birth With New Forever Stamps

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

USPS celebrates the centennial birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with 10 new fun-filled stamps.

What: The U.S. Postal Service will celebrate the centennial of the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz with 10 new fun-filled stamps.





In a commemorative mode, characters from his beloved comic strip "Peanuts" adorn the 10 designs on this pane of 20 stamps. They are Charlie Brown, Lucy, Franklin, Sally, Pigpen, Linus, Snoopy (with Woodstock), Schroeder, Peppermint Patty, and Marcie.





The first-day-of-issue event for the Charles M. Schulz Forever stamps is free and open to the public. Share the news of the stamp with the hashtag #CharlesMSchulzStamps.



Who: Luke Grossmann, USPS finance and strategy senior vice president, will serve as dedicating official





Gina Huntsinger, director, Charles M. Schulz Museum & Research Center





Jean Schulz, board of directors chair, Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates



When: Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12 p.m. PDT



Where: Charles M Schulz Museum & Research Center 2301 Hardies Lane Santa Rosa, CA 95403



RSVP: Attendees are encouraged to RSVP at www.usps.com/charlesmschulz.



Background: The centennial of the birth of cartoonist Charles M. Schulz (1922-2000) brings new stamps celebrating his wit and wisdom through his unforgettable "Peanuts" characters. The groundbreaking comic became history's most popular and successful strip.





Debuting in 1950, "Peanuts" garnered hundreds of millions of readers worldwide. Its original cast included Charlie Brown and Snoopy, soon joined by Lucy, Linus and others. Each character reflects Schulz's rich imagination and great humanity. Charlie Brown, at the heart of "Peanuts," is often defeated but always resilient. Schulz's resonant stories found humor in life's painful realities including rejection, insecurity and unrequited love.





In the 1960s, "Peanuts" became a worldwide phenomenon with beloved television specials, books, a Broadway show and countless products. For five decades, Schulz steadfastly wrote, drew, inked and lettered every "Peanuts" strip — nearly 18,000 of them — the last one published the day after he died.





Schulz won many awards during his lifetime. In 2000, he was posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest civilian honor bestowed by Congress.

Postal Products

Customers may purchase stamps and other philatelic products through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps , by calling 844-737-7826, by mail through USA Philatelic or at Post Office locations nationwide.

National contact: Albert Ruiz

214-470-4087

[email protected]

Local contact: David Rupert

303-313-5130

[email protected]

usps.com/news

SOURCE U.S. Postal Service