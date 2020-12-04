USPS Operation Santa ® Sad Letters To Santa Now Up For Adoption Online - Volunteer For Christmas!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, USPS Operation Santa ® has again put letters to Santa from underprivileged children up for adoption. They're all online this year, so Christmas volunteers may now adopt the saddest letters right from home and mail their gifts directly to the child. Many of the letters ask Santa only for "a warm coat", "new shoes," and a favorite toy. Some are written by struggling moms whose kids are still too young to write.

Volunteers catch real Christmas spirit knowing they'll put smiles on the faces of needy children on Christmas Day. This little girl received gifts from USPS Operation Santa volunteers one Christmas Eve, with her sisters looking on. Smiles all around!

Some people feel alone and sad over Christmas, and find comfort and inspiration volunteering for this program. They catch the true spirit of the holidays knowing they will put smiles on little faces on Christmas. Kids should know that the same day the elves at the USPS review their letters, they always send every letter on to Santa -- so they'll get his gifts, too.

www.BeAnElf.org provides an excellent guide to USPS Operation Santa ® for volunteers who want to send gifts. The site also offers tips to struggling families to write a letter to Santa that will be seen online by Christmas volunteers. The USPS website where letters may now be adopted is www.USPSoperationSanta.com.

Those who don't have time to shop and mail gifts may make a tax-deductible donation to Be An Elf online. The all-volunteer charity uses contributions to select letters from the USPS ® website, and as donations come in, the group answers more letters. They select those asking for basic needs, with a goal of sending each family a Target gift card for $100. Be An Elf encloses a note saying simply, "This is for your kids. Love, Santa". They trust that the moms know best what their children want and need most.

TIPS

For hands-on Christmas volunteers, BeAnElf.org suggests smart gifts, like backpacks, school supplies, and books.

When selecting letters, if parents ask for new shoes or list their children's clothing sizes, that's a sign they truly need help for the holidays.

While not affiliated with the USPS ®, Be An Elf is a tax-exempt 501c3 charity that has recruited thousands of volunteers for the Postal Service's program since 2004. Founder Patrick Reynolds received the Lifetime Achievement award in 2015 from President Obama for his work fighting tobacco.

