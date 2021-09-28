USPS Selects Lumen for Network Modernization Contract

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) announced that it was recently selected by the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to strengthen and modernize its network services that support more than 32,000 post offices and mail processing sites around the country.

Lumen will provide the USPS with secure, highly resilient broadband, wireless access, software-defined networking and managed network services that enhance how these locations connect, collaborate and interact with approximately 900 critical information technology applications.

Using the Lumen platform, the U.S. Postal Service is modernizing their network services.

"The U.S. Postal Service has an essential mission to provide the nation with reliable, affordable and universal mail service, and they chose Lumen to deliver secure, best-in-class network services to thousands of locations," said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of Lumen public sector. "Lumen is helping the U.S. Postal Service accomplish its mission by bringing innovative solutions to optimize its network availability, performance and cost efficiency while providing real-time network monitoring and analytics."

This task order was awarded under a new USPS multi-vendor, indefinite quantity, indefinite delivery contract vehicle.

Lumen supplies government agencies with innovative adaptive networking, edge cloud, connected security and collaboration solutions over its carrier-class, global fiber network. By playing a critical role in today's communication and technology ecosystem, Lumen offers a government-grade platform for IT modernization solutions that delivers the security and reliability agencies need to advance their important missions.

