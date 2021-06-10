USPS Service Performance Shows Continued Improvement Across First-Class Mail and Periodicals

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Postal Service provided new service performance data today for the week of May 29 through June 4, 2021. During the seven-day period, First-Class Mail and Periodicals experienced positive improvement in service delivery, while Marketing Mail saw a slight decline. Notably, First-Class Mail service performance reached nearly 90 percent during the weekly reporting period.

Key performance indicators for the week of May 29th include:

First-Class Mail: 89.95 percent of First-Class Mail was delivered on time, a 1.06 percent increase from the week of May 22 .

89.95 percent of First-Class Mail was delivered on time, a 1.06 percent increase from the week of . Marketing Mail: 90.67 percent of Marketing Mail was delivered on time, a 1.29 percent decline from week of May 22 .

90.67 percent of Marketing Mail was delivered on time, a 1.29 percent decline from week of . Periodicals: 80.70 percent of Periodicals were delivered on time, a 1.31 percent increase from the week of May 22 .

Service improvement for First-Class Mail and Periodicals for the week of May 29 can be attributed to the implementation of key initiatives laid out under the Postal Service's 10-year plan "Delivering for America" to deliver financial sustainability and service excellence, including strategies to diversify air and surface transportation options to move mail and package volume more efficiently. The Postal Service continues its efforts to stabilize and improve service performance throughout the summer while addressing ongoing employee availability challenges.

Aligned with its goal of achieving the 95 percent service performance delivery target, the Postal Service recently announced network enhancements and investments currently underway to prepare for the 2021 holiday peak season. These initiatives include: the procurement of 138 package sorters to meet higher package volume, the leasing of 45 annex facilities within 5 miles of existing facilities to accommodate surges in demand ahead of the 2021 peak holiday season, and the completion of operational mail moves previously paused in 2015 at 18 facilities.

Service performance is defined by the Postal Service from acceptance of a mailpiece into our system through delivery, measured against published service standards.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

