USRA Names Dennis Feerick Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development

COLUMBIA, Md., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Feerick as Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development, effective July 6, 2020. In this role, he will provide executive oversight to USRA's strategic planning, program development and charitable fundraising efforts.

Dennis Feerick brings over 25 years of aerospace experience to USRA and has worked with NASA since 1997. He joins USRA from SAIC, where he directed capture management and business development for NASA and the Department of Transportation. In that role, he led captures at seven separate NASA centers and across all NASA mission directorates, resulting in over $1.5 billion of contract awards.

USRA President and CEO, Jeffrey A. Isaacson said, "I am thrilled that Dennis is joining the USRA team. His broad experience in aerospace, supporting NASA and other federal agencies, will help us to develop new ways to execute our non-profit mission in close collaboration with the university community and other partners in industry."

Prior to his tenure at SAIC, he managed defense, intelligence, and civilian agency captures and proposals for QinetiQ North America. He was also a business development director and account executive with Analytical Graphics, Inc., where he supported a wide variety of aerospace organizations and programs. Earlier in his career, Mr. Feerick served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, working with NASA on a tri-agency weather satellite development program and leading intelligence-related research projects at the Air Force Research Laboratory.

He is a member of the Maryland Space Business Roundtable Board of Directors, and is active with the Goddard Contractors Association, AIAA, AAS, and AFCEA. Mr. Feerick holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an M.S. in Engineering Management from Syracuse University, and an M.B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School.

About USRA

Founded in 1969, under the auspices of the National Academy of Sciences at the request of the U.S. Government, the Universities Space Research Association (USRA) is a nonprofit corporation chartered to advance space-related science, technology and engineering. USRA operates scientific institutes and facilities, and conducts other major research and educational programs, under Federal funding. USRA engages the university community and employs in-house scientific leadership, innovative research and development, and project management expertise. More information about USRA is available at www.usra.edu. or http://newsroom.usra.edu.

