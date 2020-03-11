USSOCOM Market Insights, 2019-2024 - Commercial Support to Special Operators at Home and in the Field is Increasing
DUBLIN, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "USSOCOM Requirements and Opportunities 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The information provided within this research offers insights on identifying the requirements of the USSOCOM through an analysis of its proposed 2020 spending plan and beyond. Ascertaining these requirements will furnish readers with potential opportunities into the USSOCOM market. Spending data for this research is based on the most current USSOCOM defense budget request (2020) but does not include spending by the command's supporting components (e.g., Air Force, Army, Marines, and Navy).
Competitive analysis is based on best efforts to compile defense contract obligations distributed during 2019. In addition, market segmentation is based on the 2020 budget using 2019 as the base year to coincide with defense contracts awarded during that year. All years referenced within this research effort are based on the US fiscal year calendar.
Key Issues Addressed
- Who are the major market participants in the USSOCOM market, where do they fall in the competitive environment of the market, and what factors contribute to their success?
- How much does USSOCOM plan to spend during the research period, and what are some of the programs that will be the main focus of that spending?
- What growth opportunities exist within the USSOCOM market, and what strategic imperatives do companies need to bear in mind to succeed?
- What are the key factors that currently drive and restrain the USSOCOM market, and how will those change through 2024?
- What are some key trends affecting the USSOCOM market, and what are the implications for market participants?
The unique mission of special operation forces (SOF) units makes it important for companies to understand US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) requirements to capitalize on opportunities that would arise during the planning and execution of operational activities. A fundamental path to a successful USSOCOM market entry is companies' ability to resolve SOF problem sets and rapidly field solutions.
Contract support to real-world military operations has become a standard procedure among all military components. This practice has become even more prevalent in recent years because operational tempos have risen, advanced technologies are incorporated into the field, and manning levels have decreased.
The mission of the USSOCOM is to maintain proficiency and equip elite SOFs and deploy them rapidly worldwide so that they can conduct their specialized duties. Some examples of the missions for which SOFs are called on to complete include counterterrorism, direct action, hostage rescue and recovery, foreign humanitarian assistance, and environment preparation.
Accordingly, the commander of USSOCOM and subordinate joint force commanders and their staffs must be familiar with how to plan, integrate, and manage operational contract support during military operations to meet mission objectives.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Top Trends for the USSOCOM Market
- Executive Summary - Key Predictions
- Executive Summary - Market Overview
- Executive Summary - What DoD/Defense Customer Wants
2. USSOCOM Market
- Market Definitions
- Market Segmentation
3. Drivers and Restraints - USSOCOM Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecast and Trends - USSOCOM Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Analysis - USSOCOM Market
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Competitive Structure of the USSOCOM Market
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Heavy Assault Fleet
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Specialized Logistics
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Rapid Prototyping
- Growth Opportunity 4 - High-Speed Target Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Special Forces Criterion
- Strategic Imperatives for USSOCOM Providers
7. Procurement Segment Analysis
- Procurement Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Procurement Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
8. RDT&E Segment Analysis
- RDT&E Segment Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- RDT&E Spending Forecast
- Spending Forecast Discussion
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
- Key Takeaways
10. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vgetam
