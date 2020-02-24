USTOA Helps Travelers Understand REAL ID

Many states in the U.S. have only recently began issuing compliant licenses and state identification cards, which means that travelers may still hold a non-REAL ID compliant license that will not suffice for domestic air travel. Most recently, the Department of Homeland Security has made the decision to allow electronic submissions of the documents that are required to obtain a REAL ID, a positive step ahead of the deadline.

To lighten the mood and creatively share this information, USTOA partnered with comedian Harrison Greenbaum, who hilariously attempts to explain REAL ID in a 60 second video. Travelers can watch (and learn) by visiting youtube.com/USTOA.

"Travelers can also learn more about REAL ID by visiting the USTOA Travel Blog, which is constantly being updated with stories and tips from industry professionals," said Terry Dale, president and CEO of USTOA. "Plus, with everything from passport and visa advice, to packing secrets and trip inspiration, it's a helpful resource to stay up to date and continue learning."

Read the USTOA Travel Blog at ustoa.com/blog.

For more information on USTOA, visit www.ustoa.com, call 212-599-6599, or email information@ustoa.com.

About USTOA:

Representing nearly $19 billion in revenue, the member companies of U.S. Tour Operators Association provide tours, packages and custom arrangements that allow 9.8 million travelers annually unparalleled access, insider knowledge, peace-of-mind, value and freedom to enjoy destinations and experiences across the entire globe. Each member company has met the travel industry's highest standards, including participation in the USTOA's Travelers Assistance Program, which protects consumer payments up to $1 million if the company goes out of business. As a voice for the tour operator industry for more than 40 years, USTOA also provides education and assistance for consumers and travel agents.

Contact:

Gina Dolecki/Ashley Mindnich

Redpoint

212-229-0119

dolecki@redpointspeaks.com /mindnich@redpointspeaks.com

SOURCE United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA)

Related Links

http://www.ustoa.com

