USVIEDA Releases Three RFPs Aimed at Economic Diversification in the U.S. Virgin Islands

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) released three Request for Proposals (RFPs) on June 28, 2021, for qualified consulting firms to assist the U.S. Virgin Islands in its efforts to create a Global Marketing Campaign, Energy Sector Analysis, and Equity Capital Formation Strategy.

The RFPs build upon Vision 2040 goals to facilitate the growth and expansion of business sectors and promote key redevelopment corridors integral to the U.S. Virgin Islands' economic future. Each of the RFPs is focused across the eight targeted sectors determined by Vision 2040, the 20-year economic development plan for the U.S. Virgin Islands:

Agribusiness

Aquaponics; aquaculture; hemp farming



Specialty foods, farm-to-table

Coastal/Ocean Resources

Marine/maritime; biology; sustainable harvesting



Medicinal; nutritional, alternative energy

Healthcare and Health Sciences

Telemedicine; medical simulation



Specialty care and education

Light Manufacturing

Regional foods; co-manufacturing



Resilient building materials

Professional and Tech Services

Financial, IT, customer service centers/back office



Remote work; consulting; diaspora co-ventures

Renewable Energy

Solar, wind, tidal, wave, biomass, waste



New sustainable tech

Research and Development

Agri-tech, ocean, climate change



Healthcare and academic partnerships

VI-Style Tourism

Heritage; culture; sports; wellness



Small conferences

The Global Marketing RFP is designed to effectively promote the Territory's development by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), including a strategic plan. Vision 2040 renewable energy aspirational goal aspire for 75% of energy generation to come from renewable sources by 2040, which is a focus of the Energy Sector RFP. The Equity Capital RFP is positioned to attract local and foreign private capital investment into the Territory. For more information on Vision 2040, visit www.usvi2040.com .

USVIEDA's CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. highlighted the importance of community engagement and participation with the Vision 2040 plan. "Making sure that we address local stakeholders' development priorities and listen to their concerns is key to strengthening our local community and growing our economy over the long term. These RFPs are some of the first steps that we are taking along with our partners in the public, private and non-profit sectors to implement Vision 2040 initiatives," said CEO Biggs.

The full RFPs can be viewed on the USVIEDA website at https://www.usvieda.org/about-usvieda/rfp.

