USVIEDA Releases Three RFPs Aimed at Economic Diversification in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Efforts in Implementing Vision 2040 continues
Jul 20, 2021, 16:45 ET
CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Virgin Islands Economic Development Authority (USVIEDA) released three Request for Proposals (RFPs) on June 28, 2021, for qualified consulting firms to assist the U.S. Virgin Islands in its efforts to create a Global Marketing Campaign, Energy Sector Analysis, and Equity Capital Formation Strategy.
The RFPs build upon Vision 2040 goals to facilitate the growth and expansion of business sectors and promote key redevelopment corridors integral to the U.S. Virgin Islands' economic future. Each of the RFPs is focused across the eight targeted sectors determined by Vision 2040, the 20-year economic development plan for the U.S. Virgin Islands:
- Agribusiness
- Aquaponics; aquaculture; hemp farming
- Specialty foods, farm-to-table
- Coastal/Ocean Resources
- Marine/maritime; biology; sustainable harvesting
- Medicinal; nutritional, alternative energy
- Healthcare and Health Sciences
- Telemedicine; medical simulation
- Specialty care and education
- Light Manufacturing
- Regional foods; co-manufacturing
- Resilient building materials
- Professional and Tech Services
- Financial, IT, customer service centers/back office
- Remote work; consulting; diaspora co-ventures
- Renewable Energy
- Solar, wind, tidal, wave, biomass, waste
- New sustainable tech
- Research and Development
- Agri-tech, ocean, climate change
- Healthcare and academic partnerships
- VI-Style Tourism
- Heritage; culture; sports; wellness
- Small conferences
The Global Marketing RFP is designed to effectively promote the Territory's development by attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), including a strategic plan. Vision 2040 renewable energy aspirational goal aspire for 75% of energy generation to come from renewable sources by 2040, which is a focus of the Energy Sector RFP. The Equity Capital RFP is positioned to attract local and foreign private capital investment into the Territory. For more information on Vision 2040, visit www.usvi2040.com.
USVIEDA's CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. highlighted the importance of community engagement and participation with the Vision 2040 plan. "Making sure that we address local stakeholders' development priorities and listen to their concerns is key to strengthening our local community and growing our economy over the long term. These RFPs are some of the first steps that we are taking along with our partners in the public, private and non-profit sectors to implement Vision 2040 initiatives," said CEO Biggs.
The full RFPs can be viewed on the USVIEDA website at https://www.usvieda.org/about-usvieda/rfp.
Media Contact:
Semele George
Marketing and PR Specialist
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands
Email: [email protected]
