USW Applauds Biden Picks for Labor, Commerce Secretaries

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement today in response to the announcements that President-elect Joe Biden selected Marty Walsh to serve as Labor Secretary and Gina Raimondo to serve as Commerce Secretary.

"The Departments of Labor and Commerce are both important for protecting workers and their jobs. Joe Biden's choices of Marty Walsh and Gina Raimondo to lead these departments continue to demonstrate his commitment to advancing the interests of working people.

"President-elect Biden has long prioritized workers, and naming Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as Labor Secretary helps set the country on the path toward greater economic equality and shared prosperity.

"As a longtime union member and former leader of the Boston Building and Construction Trades Council, Walsh understands the value of a hard day's work and a collectively bargained contract. Given Walsh's commitment to workers' rights, including the right to organize, he will undoubtedly use the office of Labor Secretary to continue fighting on behalf of all working people.

"Gov. Raimondo will also be an important ally to President-elect Biden in ensuring the effectiveness and impact of his Build Back Better program.

"As Rhode Island governor, she addressed the worst unemployment rate in the nation and advanced workforce training programs and other initiatives to promote good jobs in her state.

"She focused on jobs and business development, which will be important to economic recovery and, with the underlying emphasis on fair trade and good jobs of the President-elect, her stewardship over the Department of Commerce's trade responsibilities should help promote economic recovery in key trade-impacted industries.

"The USW looks forward to working closely with both Walsh and Raimondo."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

