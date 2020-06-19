USW Applauds House Progress on Infrastructure Investment

PITTSBURGH, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement today on the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passage of the Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation (INVEST) in America Act:

"The USW applauds today's committee action advancing a robust infrastructure investment that includes strong 'Buy America' provisions.

"Our nation's crumbling infrastructure has long needed attention. Now, as our nation works to recover from the economic devastation brought about by the COVID-19 crisis, it is doubly important that we devote significant resources to rebuilding our roads, bridges, highways and other infrastructure.

"Done properly, these investments will not only make our country safer and more secure but will also spur badly needed economic growth, strengthen domestic manufacturing and create jobs.

"The nearly $500 billion in the INVEST Act, championed by House Transportation and Infrastructure Chairman Peter DeFazio, is an important start.

"The USW particularly commends Steel Caucus Chairman Rep. Conor Lamb (Pa.), Vice Chair Rep. Rick Crawford (Ark.), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (N.Y.) and others who fought for amendments that strengthened Buy America language.

"These vital changes ensured that the bill closes loopholes in current policy, including those that allow foreign companies to skirt domestic content rules. The bill now also supports an increase of domestic content in rolling stock purchased with federal dollars.

"The INVEST Act serves as an integral part of a wide-reaching infrastructure proposal, the Moving Forward Act, which if enacted would provide $1.5 trillion dollars of investments in our country's infrastructure. The USW supports these ambitious investments, while at the same time recognizing that Congress must roll up its sleeves and pass surface reauthorization legislation by September of this year.

"We encourage lawmakers to continue working together as this legislation advances through the House and the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle, so that America's workers remain the top priority."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, (412) 562-2444, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

