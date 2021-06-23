USW Applauds ITC's Final Determination on PVLT Tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) union today welcomed the International Trade Commission's (ITC) final affirmative determination on dumped and subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires from Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Time and time again USW members lead the fight to protect their jobs and their communities from the devastating effects of unfair trade and ensure a level playing field for domestic producers," said USW International President Tom Conway. "This case was no different. I'm proud of all the hard work our members do every day, not just in making high-quality tires but also in safeguarding this vital industry."

The USW filed antidumping (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) petitions against the four countries on May 13, 2020. Seven representatives of the USW, including Conway, testified in support of the petitions at an ITC hearing last month.

"We're grateful that the ITC affirmed what USW members see every day: a deliberate effort to undercut our domestic industry and overtake our market," Conway said.

Kevin Johnsen, who chairs the USW's Rubber/Plastics Industry Conference, said today's ITC decision was an important step toward leveling the playing field for domestic tire makers, but it must not be the last.

"We need long-term, sustainable solutions for bad trade," Johnsen said. "While we are grateful for the work of both the ITC and the Commerce Department, our current system is clearly broken. Before we can get remedies, we must demonstrate harm in the form of lost jobs and reduced market share. By that time, American workers are already suffering. We can and must do better."

The USW is the largest North American union in tire manufacturing, representing workers at the following U.S. PVLT tire plants: Cooper Tire's plants in Findlay, Ohio, and Texarkana, Ark.; Goodyear's plants in Fayetteville, N.C., and Topeka, Kan.; Michelin's plants in Fort Wayne, Ind., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Sumitomo's plant in Tonawanda, N.Y.; Yokohama's plant in Salem, Va.; and Kumho Tire's plant in Macon, Ga.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: R.J. Hufnagel, [email protected], 412-562-2450

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

