USW Applauds Kamala Harris as VP Pick

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- USW International President Tom Conway issued the following statement after Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announced that Sen. Kamala Harris will serve as his running mate:

"The USW applauds Vice President Joe Biden's choice of Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate. Like Vice President Biden, Sen. Harris has a strong record standing on the side of working people.

"Over the course of her career, she's worked to hold big banks accountable, prosecuted employers for wage theft and introduced pro-labor legislation in the U.S. Senate.

"Workers need leaders who put their interests first, fighting for retirement security, affordable health care and strong labor rights. We are confident that Sen. Harris, like Vice President Biden, will continue to prioritize these important issues.

"Now, more than ever, our country needs strong leadership. Together, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offer us a choice to put our country back on the path toward stability and shared prosperity."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, 412-562-2444, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

