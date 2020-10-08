USW Backs Thermal Paper Trade Petitions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) union today announced that it filed a letter with the Department of Commerce and the International Trade Commission in support of antidumping (AD) petitions on thermal paper imported from four countries.

The petitions, filed by Domtar and Appvion, call for antidumping duties to be imposed on imports from Germany, Japan, Korea and Spain.

"Domestic papermaking supports good, family-sustaining jobs, and the workers in these operations take a great deal of pride in what they do," said USW International Vice President Leeann Foster, who oversees bargaining in the union's paper sector. "They deserve to compete on a level playing field.

"We cannot allow dumped thermal paper to undermine our domestic industry or the communities that rely on these jobs."

The USW represents workers who make thermal paper in Appleton, Wis., Ware, Mass., and West Carrollton, Ohio.

In May, the union filed its own trade petitions on dumped and illegally subsidized passenger vehicle and light truck (PVLT) tires. That case is now awaiting final determinations by the Commerce Department and ITC.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

Contact: Jess Kamm Broomell, (412) 562-2444, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

