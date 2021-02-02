USW Condemns Siemens Plan to Close Olean Dresser-Rand Facility

OLEAN, N.Y., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today condemned Siemens Energy's announced plan to close the Dresser-Rand site in North Olean and lay off close to 900 workers, including more than 350 members of USW Local 4601.

USW District 4 Director Del Vitale called Siemens decision to close the facility disrespectful to generations of workers who dedicated their careers to the company and to the community which has supported it.

"With almost 110 years of manufacturing history at stake, Siemens unilaterally determined our jobs and our community are expendable without consulting workers or notifying the union," Vitale said. "We must urge management to reverse its catastrophic course."

Vitale said that the USW would demand to negotiate over the company's decision to close the facility and if necessary, the effects of the closure.

"This plant supported our families and sustained this community for over 100 years, and Siemens owes the workers in Olean more consideration than it has given," he said. "We will stand together to fight for respect and dignity for the men and women who built the company."

USW International Secretary Treasurer John Shinn, who represents the union on the North American Siemens Labor Steering Committee, challenged the company for cutting employees' voices out of the decision making process.

"We're outraged that the USW was neither notified in advance nor offered an opportunity to meet with Siemens to discuss alternatives to closing Olean," Shinn said. "We will stay united throughout this process, and our solidarity will be our best hope to preserve a measure of fairness and justice for workers and their families."

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or [email protected]

