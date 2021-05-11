USW Delivers More than 1,150 Petition Signatures Urging HCL to Bargain in Good Faith with Tech Workers at Google Contractor

PITTSBURGH, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) union today delivered a petition signed by 1,156 individuals to tech contractor HCL America Inc., when the two sides met for negotiations.

An overwhelming majority of bargaining unit members at HCL signed the petition calling for the company to negotiate in good faith for a fair first contract for workers who first voted in favor of joining the USW in 2019.

Among those who signed the petition were also 342 self-identified tech workers; 91 self-identified Google or Alphabet employees; and others who indicated that they work for Apple, Bandcamp, Carnegie Mellon University, Glitch, The University of Pittsburgh, Work Hard Digital and elsewhere.

"HCL's attempts to drag out this process, outsource our work and break our resolve over the course of this process demonstrates just how much we need union representation and a fair contract," said Stefan Sidelnick, a senior analyst at HCL for more than five years. "It's heartening to see so many of our fellow tech workers support us as we continue our push for a voice on the job."

In October 2020, after nearly a year of negotiations, Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) issued a consolidated complaint against HCL, whose employees work side-by-side with those at Google, alleging many unlawful actions.

The NLRB's complaint outlined HCL's failure to bargain in good faith with the union representing its employees, including failing to provide information needed for bargaining and unilaterally implementing changes to working conditions.

Most egregiously, the NLRB complaint alleges that HCL has been eroding its Pittsburgh workforce by moving work done here to its facility in Krakow, Poland, to retaliate against workers for exercising their right to choose union representation.

"We appreciate all the community support we've received as we work toward a fair contract," Sidelnick said. "We hope that HCL listens to all these voices and reconsiders its tactics moving forward."

The USW represents about 850,000 North American workers in a variety of industries such as steel, aluminum and other metals; pulp and paper; tires and rubber; chemicals; energy producing; oil refining; healthcare; the service and public sectors; and a growing number in professional, tech and academic fields. Visit http://www.usw.org to learn more.

More information, contact: Tony Montana - 412-652-2592; or [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

