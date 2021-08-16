USW: ExxonMobil Brings Lockout to Houston Offshore Technology Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that locked-out workers from the ExxonMobil oil refinery and blending and packaging plant in Beaumont, Texas, will rally on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, at the 2021 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at NRG Park in Houston.

The locked out union members will join Houston area labor activists and other supporters to spread the message to thousands of people who work in the energy industry and are expected to attend and participate in the conference that ExxonMobil needs to end the lockout, return the USW members to their jobs and negotiate in good faith for a fair contract.

On May 1, 2021, members of USW Local 13-243 reported for work and were turned away by ExxonMobil, despite the company recording $2.7 billion in earnings for the first three months of 2021. The company has refused multiple attempts the USW has made to compromise on a new labor agreement since then.

The union has filed unfair labor practice charges with Region 16 of the National Labor Relations Board over what it considers the company's serious unlawful actions.

Locked-out workers from Beaumont will travel to the event and rally in Houston at 7:30 a.m.

Attention Assignment/Editors: Speakers, Interviews & Photo Opportunities WHO: Locked-out USW Local 13-243 members from ExxonMobil's refinery and

blending/packaging plant in Beaumont; other union members; local and

international union leaders WHAT: Rally at OTC 2021 to demand an end to the lockout WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 - 7:30 until 9 a.m., CDT WHERE: NRG Park, One NRG Parkway, Houston, Texas











More information, contact: Bryan Gross, 409-920-0575, or

Tony Montana, 412-562-2592, [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

