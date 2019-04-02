USW, Harley Davidson Extend Contract Talks through April 14

MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union who work at two Harley Davidson facilities in Wisconsin will continue negotiations after voting overwhelmingly on Monday, April 1, to reject the company's most recent contract proposal.

"The USW is committed to making fair proposals that address the numerous non-economic and economic issues that these workers are facing," said USW District 2 Director Michael Bolton, who is leading the negotiations. "Unfortunately, the company has continued to make unacceptable demands on these hard-working union members."

Issues the USW has worked to address during the negotiations have included seniority rights, temporary workers rights and other issues relating to temporary workers, job security, and scheduling, among others.

The USW's contract covers more than 1,000 hourly employees who are members of USW Locals 2-209 and 460 at the company's plants in Tomahawk in central Wisconsin and Menomonee Falls, outside of Milwaukee.

As the contract's March 31 expiration date approached, the two sides agreed to extend the contract through the end of the day April 1 to continue talks and give workers an opportunity to vote. Workers voted by a wide margin on Monday to reject that offer. The union and the company agreed to extend the current contract through April 14 while talks continue.

The USW expects to hold more talks in the coming days, and members should continue to report to work as scheduled, Bolton said.

"We look forward to continuing to work safely and productively and to carrying on our discussions with Harley Davidson until we reach an agreement that is fair to both sides," Bolton said. "These workers deserve what all workers deserve – a contract that ensures fair wages, secure benefits and dignity on the job. We intend to keep working until we achieve that goal."

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and the service and public sectors.

