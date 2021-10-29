USW Local 7600 members to march with allies in Pasadena, demand wage justice for Inland Empire health care heroes

FONTANA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of United Steelworkers (USW) Local 7600, which represents 7,400 health care workers across 72 Kaiser Permanente locations in Southern California, will march with labor and community allies in Pasadena on Sat., Oct. 30, as they continue to fight for a fair contract with the health care giant.

"Health care workers in the Inland Empire deserve wage justice now and in the future, and we're here to have our message heard," said Local 7600 President Michael Barnett. "This is a chance for workers across unions and fields to stand together and remind the industry that our solidarity cannot be broken."

The March for the Future of Health Care will begin at Pasadena Memorial Park and end at City Hall. Speakers will include AFL-CIO Secretary-Treasurer Fred Redmond, who, in his capacity as USW International vice president, oversees bargaining in the union's health care sector.

Members from the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals (UNAC/UHCP) and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) will also be in attendance. They, along with the USW and several other local unions, belong to the Alliance of Health Care Unions (AHCU), who have been bargaining for a new contract with Kaiser Permanente management since this past spring.

Local 7600 members recently voted —by an overwhelming majority—to grant the union's bargaining committee the authority to call a strike. As required, the employer would get a 10-day notice before workers take any further action.

PHOTO AND INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

WHO: USW Local 7600 members and allies

WHAT: March for the Future of Health Care

WHEN: Sat., Oct. 30, 2021, 12:00 PM

WHERE: Pasadena Memorial Park, 85 E Holly St, Pasadena, CA 91103

USW Local 7600 represents workers in a wide range of job classes from pharmacists to licensed vocational nurses to appointment clerks and environmental service workers, medical assistants, customer service representatives, phlebotomists, dietary aides and more.

Contact: Chelsey Engel, [email protected] , 412-212-8173

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

