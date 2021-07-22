USW Members Plan Demonstration in Support of Continuation of Line 5

TOLEDO, Ohio, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the United Steelworkers (USW) union and their allies will hold a public demonstration and rally on Friday, July 23, calling for the continued operation of Enbridge Line 5, which carries oil, natural gas and other vital utilities through the upper Midwest and Canada.

The event will take place at Navarre Park, not far from the Toledo Refining Company, which employs more than 300 members of USW Local 912 while supporting thousands more jobs in the surrounding community. The continued operation of Line 5 is crucial to the future of the refinery.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revoked Enbridge's easement in November and set a deadline of May 2021 for the pipeline's closure. The Ohio State House and Senate both recently passed resolutions calling for Line 5 to continue operating. Several of those lawmakers will be speaking at Friday's rally, along with Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Oregon City Administrator Michael Beazley and other local officials.

"Line 5 is an essential part of our economic and environmental future," said USW Local 912 President Justin Donley. "On behalf of thousands workers and business owners in Michigan and Ohio, and people throughout the region, we thank our leaders in Ohio for their support and call on Gov. Whitmer to reverse her decision."

Photo/video opportunities and interviews with USW members will be available.

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

Contact: R.J. Hufnagel, [email protected], 412-562-2450

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

