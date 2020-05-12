USW Proudly Endorses Theresa Greenfield for U.S. Senate in Iowa Race

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today proudly and enthusiastically endorsed Theresa Greenfield to be the next U.S. Senator from Iowa.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said that Iowa's union members and their families can count on Greenfield to be a strong voice for them on Capitol Hill.

"Theresa Greenfield will fight to preserve and expand access to quality, affordable health care and create good jobs by rebuilding our infrastructure," Ramirez said. "She understands that our seniors need retirement security and our children and grandchildren need education."

Ramirez praised Greenfield's dedication to public service and said working families need representatives who will protect programs like Social Security and Medicare and support trade policies that prioritize American manufacturing.

Greenfield said that she is proud to have earned the support of Iowa's Steelworkers and to share our fight on behalf of hardworking families across the state.

"In the Senate, I'll work to pass stronger protections for workers on and off the job, defend the promise of a dignified retirement, and invest in a robust infrastructure plan that creates good-paying jobs and new opportunities in all of our hometowns," she said. "When it comes to fighting for fair treatment and a seat at the table, I'll always put hardworking Iowans first."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in public sector and service occupations.

More information, contact: Tony Montana – 412-562-2592 or [email protected]

SOURCE United Steelworkers (USW)

Related Links

http://www.usw.org

