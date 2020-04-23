USW Rescinds Hutchison Endorsement

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The USW today announced that it would join the West Virginia AFL-CIO and other labor organizations in rescinding its primary endorsement for incumbent Justice John Hutchison for the West Virginia Supreme Court.

This comes after Hutchison sided with the majority earlier this week in upholding anti-worker legislation intended to weaken unions and undermine workers' rights.

"Our union will never back any candidate of any party who fails to support working people," said Billy Thompson, Director of USW District 8, which includes West Virginia. "This legislation was designed to help greedy employers lower wages, reduce benefits and eliminate safety protections. Voting to uphold it revealed Justice Hutchison's true colors, leaving us no choice but revoke our support for his candidacy."

The USW maintains its endorsements of Supreme Court candidates Richard Neely in Division 1 and Joanna Tabit in Division 2. Hutchison is running in Division 3.

"West Virginia workers deserve elected officials in every office that put their needs above corporate profits," said Thompson. "Unfortunately Justice John Hutchison is not one of them."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

