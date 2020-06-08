USW to Address Bargaining with Atkore at News Conference

HARVEY, Ill., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that the union will discuss issues related to ongoing contract negotiations with Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Allied Tube during a news conference at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, near the south entrance of the company's offices.

About 350 members of Local 9777-18 have been working under the terms of a contract that was originally set to expire on April 6, 2020, at the Allied Tube facility. Workers have already voted to reject a concessionary contract offer from the company that would have doubled the cost of health insurance for many workers.

USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap and members of the USW negotiating committee will address the differences between the parties as the union evaluates its next strategic steps. Participation in the event will be limited in order to maintain appropriate social distance.

The USW represents 850,000 workers in North America employed in many industries that include metals, rubber, chemicals, paper, oil refining and health care as well as in the service and public sectors. For more information: www.usw.org.

ATTN: Editors, Assignment Desk– Speakers, Interviews

Who: USW District 7 Director Mike Millsap and representatives from the USW negotiating committee



What: News conference to share information with union members and the public about Atkore bargaining



When: 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 10, 2020



Where: ATKORE (South Entrance) - 16300 S. Lathrop Ave. Harvey Il 60426

More information, contact: Tony Montana (USW) – 412-562-2592 or [email protected]

