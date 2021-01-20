USW Welcomes Biden Administration

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway issued the following statement today in response to Joe Biden's inauguration:

"The USW congratulates Joe Biden on today becoming the 46th president of the United States and welcomes his vision and experience as our country faces unparalleled challenges.

"From containing the pandemic to revitalizing our flailing economy, it's essential that we have strong, steady leadership that prioritizes working people.

"The new administration is extremely qualified to address these crises. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris understand that all workers deserve fair wages, safe working conditions and a secure retirement, and they've assembled a cabinet that has proven that they're eager to work to create good, family-sustaining jobs and healthy, vibrant communities.

"Central to the success of this revitalization effort is a clear focus on building back our country's crumbling infrastructure. Aggressive investment in a modernized infrastructure will not only help rebuild our domestic supply chains and create badly needed manufacturing jobs now, but will also ensure long-term sustainable economic recovery for generations to come.

"President Biden has long been a friend of our union and of all working people. The USW is excited to work with his administration as together we put our country back on the path toward health and widespread economic opportunity."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in health care, public sector, higher education, tech and service occupations.

