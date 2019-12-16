UT Law Professor Represented by Colin Walsh at Wiley Walsh, P.C. Sues University for Equal Pay Violations

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There will be a press conference on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 3 pm in front of the University of Texas School of Law's main entrance on Trinity Street beneath the words "That They May Truly and Impartially Administer Justice."

On December 12, 2019, Law Professor Linda Mullenix filed suit against the University of Texas at Austin. She is represented by Colin Walsh at Wiley Walsh, P.C. The lawsuit alleges that the School of Law has engaged in equal pay act violations, sex discrimination, and retaliation against Professor Mullenix.

According to the complaint filed in federal court, since 2016, Professor Mullenix has been paid at least $134,449 less than a male colleague with the same above-average teacher evaluation rating, but almost a decade less teaching experience, fewer than a third of Professor Mullenix's publication history, and fewer professional honors. The complaint also alleges that UT Law has retaliated against Professor Mullenix for bringing equal pay act violations to the Law School's attention. Since Professor Mullenix brought these issues to light, UT Law has given her some of the lowest raises of any faculty member, actually increased the pay disparity between her and her male colleagues, and attempted to get her to retire. UT Law has also retaliated against Professor Mullenix by relegating her to "do-nothing committees" and making her a pariah at the law school and an example of what happens when a female professor speaks out about discrimination.

Professor Mullenix is one of UT Law's most distinguished and well-respected professors. She holds the Rita and Morris Atlas Chair in Advocacy and teaches first-year civil procedure, mass tort litigation, and a seminar of transnational class litigation. With 45 years of teaching experience, she is one of the most senior female professors at UT Law and has the second highest publication record of any faculty member. Her scholarship is highly respected and been cited by state and federal courts across the country. She is the only female UT Law faculty member listed as one of the top 250 most-cited scholars, in all fields, by HeinOnline. She also receives some of the highest teaching evaluation scores of any law professor.

Wiley Walsh, P.C. is a plaintiff's side employment litigation firm in Austin, Texas. Rob Wiley and Colin Walsh are board certified in labor and employment law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

