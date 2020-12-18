Utah Children in Disadvantaged Communities Get Assistance to Mask Up

The Millions of Masks for Children Initiative was co-founded by Trang Le, a volunteer with the international aid group SmartAID , and Shachar Zahavi, founder and CEO of SmartAID . The donation is made possible by FLTR , a leading supplier of a wide range of personal protective equipment (PPE) based in Bellevue, WA, and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah). In addition, DHL provided shipping to Utah on a pro-bono basis.

"These masks will go a long way to help protect our state's youth, in particular minority and low-income individuals," said Mike Moon, Associate Director of UServeUtah and a member of the Unified Command team. "We are working with our partners to develop a distribution and use plan that will ensure the donation is used in the most effective way possible to further honor the generosity of FLTR, SmartAID, and DHL."

"We recently facilitated a similar donation of PPE to child care and youth organizations throughout Washington State," said Le, who is also a volunteer with Restart Partners. "We want to expand to every state, so we were looking for another state to take a comparable shipment. We knew from continued conversations with EDCUtah that Utah's existing PPE distribution system was capable of quickly getting these supplies in the hands of those who most need them."

Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, Unified Command has delivered hundreds of millions of pieces of both purchased and donated PPE to hospitals and health departments in each of Utah's 29 counties. The logistical expertise of the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control and the labor of the Utah National Guard have been key to a seamless distribution.

EDCUtah has served in a supporting role to the Unified Command since the start of the pandemic, providing research, supply chain identification, marketing, and administrative assistance. "At EDCUtah, we say half in jest that our job is to 'know someone,' and getting to know and collaborating with Millions of Mask for Children Initiative is certainly helping Utah's recovery efforts," said Stephanie Frohman, EDCUtah director of special projects. "We hope to continue working with them to share best practices with other states and local governments as we all cope together with this crisis."

Additional information is available at https://kidmasks.org/

About The Millions of Masks for Children Initiative

The Millions of Masks for Children Initiative, sponsored by SmartAID, is focused on providing face masks to children to protect them from COVID-19. Started in Washington State, the Millions of Masks for Children Initiative is expanding to help children in additional states across the U.S. in an effort to help the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit www.kidmasks.org.

About UServeUtah

As the state's lead agency for donations and volunteers in a disaster, UServeUtah has been active in the PPE donations response. To-date, UServeUtah has helped facilitate the donation logistics for over 3 million pieces of PPE have been donated equating to over $4 million.

About the Economic Development Corporation of Utah

A private, non-profit organization founded in 1987, the Economic Development Corporation of Utah (EDCUtah) is a catalyst for quality job growth and increased capital investment in the state. EDCUtah is a statewide economic development organization (EDO) specializing in corporate recruitment, economic research, site selector marketing, and community development. A partner of the Governor's Office of Economic Development for corporate recruitment, EDCUtah is supported by state government, local governments, and organizations from the private sector. For more information, visit www.edcutah.com .

